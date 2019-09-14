DEL RIO — Tivy’s Trapper Pannell scored six times, including four rushig touchdowns, as the visting Antlers crushed host Del Rio in a non-district game on Friday night, 48-14.
The senior quarterback was everywhere on the field — accounting for more than 300 yards of offense — but this effort was one the beat up Antlers needed.
As the Tivy football players marched out of the visiting locker room moments before kickoff, it was easy to spot all the players wearing shorts.
The Antlers entered their game against Del Rio with an extensive injury list. Senior receiver Brooks McCoy was out after suffering a head injury during last week’s win over Fredericksburg. Junior cornerback Tyler Smith didn’t play because of a right arm injury, and Colten Drake is still recovering from a back injury he suffered during the summer.
Even senior kicker Jared Zirkel missed Friday’s game due to discomfort in his quads.
On most days, it would have been tough to overcome all those injuries. It wasn’t on Friday. The Antlers used their game in Del Rio to develop depth, rolling to a 48-14 victory over the Rams.
“The first half we came out and played really well,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “Overall, I’m really happy with the kids. We had a good time. We got everybody in there and everybody got to play. … It’s good to have experience under the gun on Friday. You learn by fire. We learned some good lessons.
“It’s encouraging to see some guys get on the field and make plays for us for sure. We need Brooks back. … We need our top guys healthy and ready to go by Friday.”
Unfortunately for Del Rio (0-3), both Cole Miears and Pannell were healthy and both senior quarterbacks feasted on the Rams’ defense. Pannell completed 17 of 25 passes for 205 yards while rushing for 109 additional yards and four touchdowns. Miears, meanwhile, passed for 8 of 13 for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Both helped Tivy’s offense operate with ruthless efficiency. The Antlers (2-1) collected 486 yards, averaged 7.7 yards per play and scored on seven of their first 10 possessions. Pannell placed the exclamation point on the offense’s performance in the third quarter when he escaped a few tackles and tiptoed down the right sideline for a 35-yard touchdown, extending Tivy’s lead to 48-0 lead.
The defense was equally as dominant, holding Del Rio to 129 yards on 49 plays, with 89 of those yards coming on Del Rio’s final two offensive possessions. The unit even posted points on the scoreboard in the third quarter when senior linebacker Logan Green tackled Del Rio quarterback Matthew Mendez in the end zone for a safety.
“(Their offense) couldn’t do a whole lot,” Jones said. “We demoralized them early and they knew they weren’t going to get a whole lot done. Our guys got after them pretty well.”
Perhaps most importantly, this game gave Tivy’s role players confidence moving forward. Running back Fisher Middleton savaged the Rams for 82 yards on 13 carriers. Several of Tivy’s receivers also excelled on Friday. Christian Weyand snagged 4 receptions for 77 yards. Noah Rhodes caught two passes for 26 yards and Michael Turner had his first career reception on varsity for 10 yards.
Tivy’s defensive starters, meanwhile, spent the second half cheering their teammates on the sidelines, giving the reserves some much needed reps.
The Antlers will rely those players to continue producing this season. They might even need them to contribute next Friday when they host district rival Boerne Champion, perhaps the biggest game of the season.
“This win was obviously so much fun,” senior defensive end Gonzalo Hernandez said. “I am excited for next week for Champion.”
