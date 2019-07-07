After losing Saturday night to tournament-favorite McAllister Park 11-3, the Kerrville Junior baseball All-Stars rallied in their final at bat, scoring three times to defeat D'Hanis in a 13-12 thriller on Sunday.
With two runs in, the bases loaded, two out, and the game tied, Julian Rhodes hit a sharp ground ball to third. River Risinger, who was on third base, broke for the plate. The third baseman, knowing it would take a good throw to get the speedy Rhodes at first, decided to try to get the runner headed for home. The throw beat Risinger, but he eluded the tag and slid in safely to give Kerrville the one-run, walk-off victory.
The double-elimination tournament continues today with Kerrville taking on McAllister Park in a 5 p.m. contest. Kerrville needs to win today and then again Tuesday to take home the title. If McAllister Park wins either today or Tuesday (if needed), they'll be the 2019 champions.
