Ally Scheidle executed a fist pump as soon as her serve bounced across the hard surface of Antler Gym, immediately sprinting to half-court to participate in her team’s celebratory group hug.
It was her fifth ace of the match, but more importantly, it was the deciding point in Tivy’s five-set victory (25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 24-26, 15-11) over Medina Valley on Tuesday night, giving the Lady Antlers (17-8) their biggest victory so far this season.
“I just felt relief because we had been working so hard the whole game,” Scheidle said. “That game was really tiring.”
Yes, yes it was. The Lady Panthers (16-13) presented a formidable challenge to Tivy before the start of district play. Medina Valley entered the match with two dominant middle blockers — Kyla Solis (185 kills, 43 blocks) and Meghan Haan (117 kills, 18 blocks) and one of the best setters (Kamryn Griggs, 422 assists) in the San Antonio area.
The Lady Antlers, though, proved they were ready for the challenge.
Tivy’s students provided a strong home-court advantage, hollering from the student section throughout the two-hour match. The Lady Antlers fed off that energy, rolling to wins in the first two sets. When Medina Valley won the next two, forcing a decisive fifth set, the young Lady Antlers responded by controlling the final set clinching their seventh victory in the last eight matches.
“Our kids are really competitive,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coates said. “They have the potential in the long run to be super skilled, but right now we just aren’t super consistent. … I definitely think we are getting better as the team.
“Great props to Medina Valley — They are a very skilled team. They have one of the best setters (Griggs) in Class 5A right now, and they are very well coached. It was really a great battle for us before district play. Our weakness has been competing with teams who have great middles, and Medina Valley has two great middles.”
The Lady Antlers, though, hatched a plan to curb Haan and Solis’ production. They tried hitting to the outside and away from Griggs, limiting her opportunities to set to her middle blockers. This strategy mostly worked, with the Lady Panthers often delivering attacks that were easy to defend.
Senior libero Savana Trahan (30 digs_ capitalized on the soft hits, distributing the ball to Tivy’s hitters. Scheidle led the Lady Antlers with 21 kills. Senior middle blocker Paige Melcher contributed 13 kills and three blocks.
The Lady Antlers also feasted on Medina Valley’s backline, launching 21 aces (although Coates wasn’t happy with the 14 missed serves).
“Kudos to the entire team,” Coates said. “This year, there isn’t going to be a standout. There’s going to be a team effort and that’s what is going to get us the win.”
Prevailing in the fifth also required a team effort. The Lady Antlers didn’t panic after failing to seal the match in the fourth set, surrendering a 18-13 lead. In fact, Trahan even smiled as she walked on to the court to begin the fifth set. The smiles continued in the final set. Scheidle delivered a kill to give Tivy the first point. She then lofted a set to Keirson Jalowy, who hammered another kill to extend the Lady Antlers’ lead to 7-2. When Medina Valley evened the score at 9-9, Scheidle earned another kill and Melcher rose to the top of the net to provide a block to sport the Lady Antlers’ a 12-9 victory. And it was Scheidle’s ace that finally clinched the match. The Lady Antlers are hoping to build on this performance when they open district on the road against Seguin.
“This game gives us a lot of confidence because we know Seguin is going to be a lot like Medina Valley,” Scheidle said. “It will be a good game against the Seguin. We just got the feeling of what it’s like to play in five sets.”
