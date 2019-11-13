Nearly 16 years ago, Marwan Elrakabawy penned letters to every high school in the Austin area.
He had just graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in computer sciences, and was about to attend the university’s law school. But deep down, he wanted to be a basketball coach, so he asked all the nearby schools if they had any positions available.
None of those schools offered him a job. Still, Elrakabawy didn’t abandon his dream to coach. For his American Sign Language class, he had volunteered at the Texas School For the Deaf. He asked the school’s athletic director, Chris Hamilton, if he could help coach the basketball team. Hamilton offered him a job as an assistant.
And that’s how Elrakabawy’s coaching career began.
Sixteen years later, he received his first opportunity to be a college head basketball coach. Sixteen years later, he’s trying to sustain Schreiner basketball’s recent run of success. He was an assistant coach on the 2018 team that earned the school’s first NCAA tournament berth; now he’s hoping to lead the Mountaineers back to the Big Dance. But first, he will coach against one of his mentors — St. Edwards coach Andre Cook — when his Mountaineers (1-2) travel to play the Hilltoppers this Saturday.
“This is a dream job for me,” Elrakabawy said. “You don’t know when the opportunity to be a head coach is going to come. … You hope you are at the right place at the right time and you have done the work necessary to prepare yourself.”
Then again, Elrakabawy has been prepping himself for this opportunity for the last 16 years. For nine years, he studied and practiced law during the day and coached basketball in the afternoon. He asked Cook if he could observe St. Edwards’ practices in order to further grow as a coach.
“I was always constantly living a double life,” Elrakabawy said. “I was very content doing that.”
So he thought.
In 2014, Brendan Stern — the basketball coach at Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. — hosted a camp at the Texas School for the Deaf. He and Elrakabawy instantly connected. Stern asked him if he ever considered coaching at the college level.
Elrakabawy was apprehensive of the idea. He had a good job in Austin, and a 1-year old son at the time. He wasn’t quite sure if it was the best time to move his family across the country for an assistant coaching position.
“I met this guy named Brenden who said maybe I could be his assistant coach in D.C.,” he told his wife Erin Elrakabawy later that evening. “Isn’t that crazy?”
“Yeah, that is crazy,” Erin replied
The next day, however, Erin encouraged her husband to pursue the opportunity.
“I think we could make it work,” she told Marwan.
And they did. Marwan and Erin shared a dorm room Gallaudet rented to them; Erin created a nursery in the corner of the room for their son. He gradually moved up the coaching ladder. He only coached a year in D.C before returning to Austin to coach at St. Edwards. He then had a one-year stint at Southwestern before accepting an assistant coach position at Schreiner.
When former Mountaineers coach Connor Kuykendall left to coach at Southwestern earlier this year, Schreiner athletic director Bill Raleigh gave Elrakabawy a promotion on May 31.
Elrakabawy’s coaching philosophy is simple: He hopes to instill toughness in all his players. The Mountaineers have posted a 20-10 record in SCAC play the last two years through rebounding. At the moment, he has three players averaging double figures — Chase Pinter (13.0 points per game), Aries Frederick (12) and Paul Wells (11.3) — and knows they will have more opportunities to score if the Mountaineers can consistently snag offensive rebounds. They can also limit opponents’ scoring opportunities by hauling in rebounds on the defensive end.
Right now, rebounding remains an area of growth for the Mountaineers, as their opponents have out-rebounded them by a margin of 3.3 boards per game in
the first three games this season.
“The last three years I have been here, the identity that we had was a big, physical slaughterhouse team,” said Wells, who was named to the SCAC honorable mention team. “You came in here and we were going to be bruisers. … I feel like it’s still our identity, but we got to get the new guys going in that direction. But that’s something we still do — crashing the boards hard.”
“I think the transition of (Elrakabawy) going from assistant to the head coaching position really changed things, but in a positive way. We are looking at a more fast-paced team now, trying to push the ball in transition and really get the ball out, trying to get it to some of our knockdown shooters and trying to pound the ball inside.”
For his part, Elrakabawy is excited about finding new ways to help his players improve this season.
After all, he’s waited 16 years for this opportunity.
“My focus is 100 percent on coaching — that’s where I have always wanted it to be,” Elrakabawy said. “The sport is infinitely interesting; there are so many layers to it — how do you teach it better? How do you get your terminology better? And how do you put a team together so you can win? That’s is something I am obsessed with, something I want to spend the present part of my life really tackling.”
