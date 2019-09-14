Ingram’s defense put on a spectacular show on Friday night at Harper.
The Warriors held the host Longhorns to 52 yards of total offense en route to a 32-6 non-district game win.
After stopping Harper on its first possession, the Warriors drove 92 yards in nine plays to take an early lead when quarterback Tim Leatherman raced in from 17 yards out. A Kameron Carrington point-after kick gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 4:30 left to go in the first quarter.
After that it was the defense’s turn to take over the game. The Warriors sacked Harper quarterback Quinn Durst four times in the first half. Lead by defensive end Beau Bocock and linebacker DJ Chapman, the Warriors defense stopped Harper running backs for losses 15 times.
The offense was equally efficient with Leatherman rushing for 127 yards on 12 carries. The Warriors finished the night with 214 yards of rushing and didn’t turn the ball over all night.
Since giving up nearly 300 yards of offense in their season opener, the Warriors have clamped down defensively in their last two games. The victory evened Ingram’s record at 2-1, and the Warriors have a bye next week before facing San Saba at home on Sept. 27.
Harper is now 0-3 on the season.
Leatherman had one of his best passing nights by throwing two second quarter touchdowns, including a 40-yard strike to junior Blake Manis, to finish the night 8-of-16 with 117 yards.
Harper did put together a scoring drive late in the game that was capped by a 4-yard run with 9:53 left in the game. The touchdown was the Longhorns first of the season, snapping an 11-quarter scoreless streak.
Harper is at Ozona next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.