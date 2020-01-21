The Tivy soccer boys couldn’t overcome a slow start on Tuesday, as the Antlers fell to McCollum, 3-2, at home.
The Antlers (1-1 District 26-5A) allowed two goals in the first 10 minutes of the first half. When Ricardo Rangel responded with a goal to slice the deficit in half, the Cowboys added another score in the first 10 seconds of the second half. The Antlers kept fighting, though. Manny Hernandez netted a goal to melt McCollum’s lead to 3-2, but the Antlers couldn’t produce the equalizer.
“Two of those goals were on big but simple mistakes,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. “We made adjustments and played a solid game other than those two plays. You just can’t make those huge mistakes at the varsity level or teams will make you pay. They are a good team that came ready to play. That’s just another game down the r
oad we can’t lose, and I don’t think we will.”
