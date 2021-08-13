Texas Golf Association Logo

Texas Golf Association 

 Texas Golf Association

BLANCO — Trevor Hyde just missed out on advancing to the Texas Golf Association 38th Annual Texas Mid-Amateur Golf Tournament on Thursday at the Vealer Creek Golf Club in Blanco.

Hyde failed to qualify but finished the tournament as the second alternate to advance to the Texas Mid-Amateur Golf Tournament to be held Sept. 10-12 at the Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley.

Texas Golf Association 38th Texas Mid-Amateur Qualifying at Vealer Creek Golf Club in Blanco

Qualifying Player City To Par Gross Total Gross
Q Austin Smith Houston -3 69
Q Casey Carnes Schertz -2 70
Q Michael Freeman San Antonio -2 70
Q Grant Gandy Fair Oaks Ranch -2 70
Q Brian Noonan Austin -1 71
Q Isaac Idstein San Antonio E 72
Q Josh Logan San Antonio +1 73
1st Alternate Caleb Tucker Round Rock +2 74
2nd Alternate Trevor Hyde Kerrville +2 74
Alan Ferries San Antonio +2 74
Hudson Ross Austin +2 74

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.