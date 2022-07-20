Olympic pool

Times file photo: The Olympic Pool — the city of Kerrville’s municipal swimming pool — was built in 1970 and is only open during the summer months. The Economic Improvement Corporation and city of Kerrville are looking at funding a study of the pool to decide the future of the facility. The study would determine whether the city builds a new facility or does major repairs to the existing pool.

 Tome Holden Photo Editor photo@dailytimes.com

Kerrville’s Olympic Pool will be open through Friday, Aug.12, officially, but the final Family Swim Night of the summer season will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. 

This is Kerrville’s last chance this summer to enjoy swimming after hours. 

