With two weeks remaining in the regular season, we now have a clearer idea of the 2019 playoff picture.
Tivy, OLH and Comfort have already clinched berths in the postseason. Center Point can join them with a win on Friday. Ingram and Harper, meanwhile, face an uphill battle to return to the playoffs.
Here’s a look at the playoff situation for all six teams:
TIVY
Playoff status: The Antlers (7-1, 5-0 District 14-5A Div. II clinched 23rd straight playoff berth with 56-14 win over Alamo Heights. They can win their second consecutive district title (and secure a first-round home game) with a win over Lockhart.
Likely bi-district round opponent(s): Georgetown East View, Brenham or Bastrop Cedar Creek
OLH
Playoff status: The Hawks (2-4, 1-2) earned their second consecutive trip to the postseason with a 54-6 win over Temple Holy Trinity. They can finish third in the TAPPS six-man Div. II District 2 standings by closing out the regular season with victories over Faith Academy and Live Oak Classical.
Likely first-round opponent: Allen Academy (7-1, 2-1)
COMFORT
Playoff status: The Bobcats (6-2, 3-0 District 13-3A Div. II) secured their first playoff spot since 2016 by gutting out a 17-14 win over Sonora. They can win their first outright district title since 2006 when they host Brady on Friday.
Likely first round opponent: Tidehaven (3-5, 2-2 District 14-3A Div. II)
CENTER POINT
Playoff status: The Pirates (4-4, 1-2 District 14-2A Div. I) just have to beat winless Sabinal during homecoming on Friday to clinch their fourth straight trip to the postseason. They then can improve their seed in the bracket with a win over Junction in the regular-season finale.
INGRAM
Playoff status: After dropping their first three district contests, the Warriors are in serious danger of missing the playoffs. Still, there is a path to the postseason. To finish fourth in the standings, the Warriors have to win their final two games against Blanco and Comfort, and then they need Johnson City to lose its final two contests against both Sonora and Blanco.
HARPER
Playoff status: With only 30 players in the entire program, 2019 was always going to be a rebuilding season for the Longhorns (2-6, 1-2 District 14-2A Div. I). The main goal this season was for first-year coach Mark Kirchoff to successfully establish a winning culture, building a solid foundation for Harper to win next season though. Still, the Longhorns enter Week 10 with an outside chance of qualifying for the postseason. The most likely path is upsetting Brackett on Nov. 8 (They travel to play No. 10 Mason this Friday), and Center Point losing its final two regular season games. Both scenarios are unlikely to happen, but at least as of today, the Longhorns can still dream of a postseason berth.
