Schreiner University women’s basketball season came to an end Friday evening with a tough loss against visiting Texas Lutheran in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, 73-61.
Using its size and strength, Texas Lutheran was able to shutdown Schreiner’s Zahra Cross and Sydney Williams, who have been two of the main offensive catalysts all season for the Mountaineers. Cross, who was the team’s leading scorer at 11 points per game, was held to just six points, while Williams was held to four.
Texas Lutheran got 23 points from center Abby Hroch, who also grabbed nine rebounds and added five blocks.
The game was tight throughout and Schreiner held leads as big as seven points, and the Mountaineers held a 16-15 advantage in the first quarter. Texas Lutheran just chipped away at the Mountaineers for the rest of the game.
With Cross and Williams limited, the Mountaineers got production from Gabby Ivarra, who scored a team-high 16 points. It was Ivarra’s best game since Nov. 9 when she scored 16 against Hardin Simmons.
Josline Hernandez and Yasmine Arogunjo both scored 10 points each for the Mountaineers.
