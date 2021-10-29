SAN ANTONIO — Our Lady of the Hills traveled to San Antonio for a district contest against San Antonio Lutheran on Friday night. OLH made a huge defensive stand in the final minute of the game to give OLH a hard-fought 32-28 victory on the road.
This game was a far cry from last week’s 100-74 loss to Texas School for the Deaf, which combined for 174 total points. Both teams combined for only 60 points this week.
