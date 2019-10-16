Neither Schreiner volleyball coach Alyssa Hanley nor Kayla Lofland can remember the exact date they met. All they know is the encounter occurred when Hanley went to watch Lofland’s select travel team, San Antonio Alamo, play in a tournament.
Lofland — a junior at Brennan High School at the time — remembers being really nervous; it was the first time a college coach had watched her play. Hanley just recalls being impressed with Hanley’s performance. After that day, she continued to aggressively recruit Lofland to commit to her program.
“I spent months and months trying to convince her to come,” Hanley said. “I watched her and watched her. I just stayed after her, trying to make her feel as special as she was to us.”
She eventually succeeded. Hanley convinced Lofland to visit Schreiner; Lofland fell in love with the university’s campus.
“It’s so small, and everybody likes each other,” Lofland remembers thinking at the time. “It’s like a family here.”
Lofland ultimately committed, and Hanley’s program instantly improved. Through 22 games, the freshman outside hitter has registered a team-high 247 kills, 223 digs and 12 aces. And while the Lady Mountaineers have a 7-15 record, they have already doubled last season’s win total (three). And with 67 percent of Schreiner’s roster comprised of underclassmen, Hanley has confidence Schreiner will continue to progress.
“The season has been really good,” Hanley said. “This being my third season, we were really looking to see how we were going to progress this year. I didn’t have to bring quite as large of a class as I did last year, just because we had so many returning, so I was able to be a little pickier for the freshman class this year. We brought in some really talented players, and they have added a lot to our program this year. They ave kind of turned this program around, which is what I sold them.”
Hanley definitely inherited a massive rebuilding project when she became Schreiner’s coach in August of 2017. In fact, the Lady Mountaineers failed to win a game her first season.
But she never grew discouraged. She knew the best way to turn the program around was by building a strong culture, and that the best way to accomplish that was through recruiting high-character players — players similar to Lofland.
During the recruiting process, she gave prospects the same pitch — they had a chance to be the group to end Schreiner volleyball’s losing culture.
“This is your opportunity to come in and get playing time all four years,” she said at the time. “And leave your legacy in turning Schreiner volleyball into a successful program.”
They are off to a good start. Hanley’s already witnessing a culture change. Her players arrive 15 minutes early to practices, workouts and team meeting; they’ve been respectful communicating with each other.
“Communication, respect and trust — those are the biggest things in creating a good and successful culture,” Hanley said. “It’s just the small things where it’s not too much to ask players to do, but we need to be consistent in doing it and realize that’s the expectation.”
The next step is to compete for conference championships. For that to happen, Hanley’s players just have to continue to do the little things, and more wins will follow.
“I think the success we’ve had so far this year has made me more excited than I’ve been in my three seasons here,” Hanley said. “I am really pleased with the direction that we are moving in.”
