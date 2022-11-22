In a game from last season, Harper's Sloan Spenrath drives past her defender for a layup in the first round of playoffs against San Saba. She scored 10 points and added three steals in Harper's latest win Tuesday against Boerne Geneva.
The Harper Lady Longhorns moved to 4-0 on the season with their 42-38 home victory on Tuesday over Boerne Geneva.
After taking a 28-20 advantage into the halftime locker room, the Longhorns added to their lead in the third. Harper led 37-24 after three and withstood a threat down the stretch from Boerne Geneva to hang on for the win. Talli Millican scored 16 points and added five rebounds and four assists for the Longhorns. Carter Wood totaled 10 points and collected seven rebounds.
