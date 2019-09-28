SAN ANTONIO — As he traipsed toward the Tivy sideline after tossing his first touchdown, Cole Miears smiled and began laughing.
The senior’s quarterback laughter was genuine. Miears seemed surprised at how simple it was to uncork a 24-yard pass to Frank Molina on Tivy’s first offensive play from scrimmage.
Tivy’s first score wasn’t an anomaly. Almost everything looked easy against Kennedy on Friday.
Senior quarterback Trapper Pannell produced 175 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in one half; seven different Antlers reached the end zone, and the defense forced two turnovers and limited the Rockets to 132 yards and 2.8 yards per play to propel Tivy to a 48-7 victory over Kennedy on Friday at Edgewood Veterans Stadium.
“We knew we were going to win the game,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “It was just a matter of how it was going to go. Our guys knew what they needed to do to win a game and get ready for a next one.
“We didn’t score like we really should have and didn’t execute like we should have.”
The Antlers (4-1, 2-0 District 14-5A) were sloppy at times on Friday, committing eight penalties.
Then again, they didn’t need to deliver their best performance to win their fourth consecutive game.
Tivy entered Friday’s contest winners of its past seven games against Kennedy (0-5, 0-2). The eighth meeting between the teams followed a familiar script — Tivy’s starters handled business in the first half, allowing the reserves an opportunity to play in the second half.
To their credit, the Rockets battled for 48 minutes; they just didn’t have the talent nor depth to challenge the Antlers. Tivy began the game by forcing a three-and-out, and junior Coleson Abel returned the punt to the Kennedy 24, leading to Miears’ connection with Molina. A few minutes later, defensive tackle Micah Harrison pounced on a botched exchange between Kennedy’s quarterback and running back, giving the Antlers possession at the Kennedy 18-yard line to set up Tivy’s second touchdown (A Pannell two-yard pass to sophomore Fisher Middleton).
On Tivy’s third touchdown, no one on Kennedy bothered to cover Brooks McCoy, who hauled in a 39-yard pass from Pannell.
The Antlers continued cruising from that point, with several players experiencing important milestones. Molina scored his first career touchdown. After missing the first four games with a stress fracture in his lower back, senior receiver Colten Drake made his season debut Friday. He caught his first catch of the season with 1:43 remaining in the first and hauled in his first touchdown on a two-yard fade route from Pannell with 6:56 left in the second to stretch Tivy’s lead to 35-0. His touchdown reception occurred after Junior cornerback Jack Patterson snagged his first career interception at the highest point, and returned it 32 yards to the Kennedy 5.
Before halftime, Christian Weyand decided it was his turn to record his first career touchdown, connecting with Miears on a slant for a 18-yard touchdown. He scored his second career touchdown in the second half to cap Tivy’s scoring.
Jones was also pleased none of his starters suffered any more injuries during the victory before their bye week. Senior defensive end Gonzalo Hernandez missed Friday’s game with an injury. Senior receiver Stoney Rhodes also rested against Kennedy, still nursing a grade 2 AC sprain.
The Antlers are hoping those players
heal before they begin the final half of the season.
