INGRAM — The Ingram Tom Moore Warriors baseball camp will be Tuesday-Thursday, June 28-30, at the Ingram High School baseball field.
“It’s been a little bit since Ingram has had a baseball camp,” Ingram Head Baseball Coach Rory Lara said. “We’re excited to kind of have everybody in the area get out and around, get these kids to see where they are at. We will teach them a lot about the basic skills of the game, just kind of get a good feel about understanding the game. We’re really excited about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.