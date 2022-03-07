INGRAM — Sign ups are being accepted for the Ingram Tom Moore softball skills clinic, which will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Ingram Little League Field in Ingram.
The clinic is open to those in grades three through eight. Ingram Tom Moore coaches and players will be running the clinic. There is a $10 fee for those who are interested in signing up.
