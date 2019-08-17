The Tom Moore Ingram football team entered fall camp with high expectations after returning 13 starters from last season’s playoff team. In June, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicted Ingram to make the playoffs again in 2019.
The Warriors did nothing to slow down the preseason hype during their first scrimmage on Friday. They weren’t perfect. But overall, Ingram coach Duane Kroeker was pleased with how his players performed against Lytle.
“I was very pleased with our young men who have experience — the kids who are coming back,” Kroeker said. “They stepped up and showed some leadership. The younger players got better tonight. That’s something that we talked to them about: Getting better every day. The younger ones kind of stepped up and surprised us a little bit.
“Just like everybody, we got a lot of things we have to clean up,” Kroeker continued. “But we were pleasantly surprised. It gives us something positive moving forward.”
The Warriors will try to build on Friday’s performance when they scrimmage Class 4A Poteet on Friday.
