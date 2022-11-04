In 2A volleyball of Regions 3 and 4 Thursday evening, the Harper Lady Longhorns (36-6) shut out Freer 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-14) in the area championship round of the UIL Texas Volleyball State Tournament. The match took place at Brenham High School.
For the game, Talli Millican and Carter Wood led the way offensively with 16 kills and 15 kills respectively. Kamrynn Baethge had a club best 35 assists. On the defensive side, Brittany Evans notched 12 digs and Sloan Spenrath was not far behind with 11. Meanwhile, Spenrath and Millican chipped in defensively as well with two blocks apiece.
