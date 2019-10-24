Our Lady of the Hills football coach Chris Ramirez is always the first person to arrive on campus every morning, typically pulling into the parking lot at 6:45 a.m.
This means every morning, he witnesses first-hand the work ethic of Brian Casillas.
Casillas is always the first student to arrive on campus, heading straight to OLH’s weight room every morning to lift and perform cardio before classes begin.
The OLH senior has his reasons for rising out of bed before dawn every day. He hopes to play college soccer, transferring from Center Point to OLH before his junior year just for the opportunity to play high school soccer. He also want to do everything possible to help the Hawks’ six-man football team win.
“Every day I always want to get better; I want to get stronger,” Casillas said. “ I just want to be a better athlete in my last year for football.”
So far, he’s accomplishing that goal. It’s been a turbulent season for the Hawks (1-4, 0-2). Their starting quarterback, junior Luke Martinez, broke the radius in his left forearm in the second game of the season. Jacob Cruz, Stefan Sirianni, Davis Clifton and Matthew Romano have also struggled with injuries this season. Fortunately for OLH, Casillas has remained healthy and he’s continued to give full effort during every play. Through four completed games, he’s collected 471 total yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also wreaked havoc defensively, registering 38.5 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles.
He almost possesses dual personalties. Off the field, he’s reserved, quiet and respectful to his peers and teachers. But when he steps on the gridiron, he admits he unleashes all of his frustrations during the games. And his teammates are grateful for it. He’s been so impressive during the last two weeks that both New Braunfels Christian and Bulverde’s coaches searched for Casillas after the game to compliment his performance.
He will try to help the Hawks clinch a playoff berth when they host Temple Holy Trinity (1-6) tonight at 6 p.m.
“He’s such a hard worker and such a great kid,” Ramirez said. “He’s made a major impact with the way he plays and with how hard he hits — his physicality is easy to stand out on film. He’s someone our younger players look up to. Brian is one of the players when he makes a big play, we all make a big play with him.”
He has been that way since he arrived at OLH two years ago. Ramirez still remembers one of Casillas’ first practices with the Hawks. His players weren’t even practicing in pads, but that didn’t stop Casillas from lowering his head and charging right at a defender during a drill.
“We knew right then that he’s a hitter,” Ramirez said. “He’s one of those guys where we have to rein back during the week. We can’t let him go full speed at practice because we don’t want to lose any of our other guys to friendly fire. But on Friday, I tell him he’s unleashed. He can go all out and take it out on the opponents. I think he looks forward to that.”
Casillas is also excited about receiving reinforcements. Martinez is expected to play tonight. His return to quarterback drastically changes OLH’s offense. It allows senior Cody Davis, who was playing quarterback in lieu of Martinez’s absence, to move to his natural position at running back, and it affords the speedy Casillas (who was playing running back) more opportunities to make plays in space as a receiver.
In other words, with OLH slowly returning to full strength, Casillas will have even more opportunities to enjoy the fruits of his labor.
“I think we are going to be very good for the next few games,” Casillas said. “I feel like we are going to be able drive the balland score a lot of touchdowns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.