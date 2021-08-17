Texas Practice Football

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, left, is joined by former Texas quarterback Vince Young, right, during the NCAA college football team's practice Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

 Aaron E. Martinez

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 teams unable to play a game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings.

The Big 12 released its game threshold policy Tuesday. A no contest would be declared only if both teams are unable to compete, and there are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.

