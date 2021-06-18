NCAA NC State Arkansas baseball

Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps (45) throws against North Carolina State in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas' Kevin Kopps won the Dick Howser Trophy as the top player in college baseball Friday, making him the first relief pitcher to receive the award.

Kopps, who had Tommy John surgery in 2018, was the star pitcher for a Razorbacks team ranked No. 1 much of the season and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

