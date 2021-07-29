NBA Draft Spurs Basketball

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, Alabama guard Joshua Primo (11) drives against South Carolina guard AJ Lawson (00) during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C. Primo was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA draft Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

 Sean Rayford

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs selected guard Josh Primo of Alabama with the No. 12 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, adding a 6-foot-5 guard as they rebuild through youth.

