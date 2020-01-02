In the second half of the Tivy soccer boys’ 6-3 loss to San Antonio Holmes on Thursday, coach Reece Zunker gathered his two team captains, Hunter Hale and Manny Hernandez, for a lengthy conversation.
Several minutes ago, Zunker had subbed out his captains to give them an opportunity to rest. During their three-minute breather, Hale and Hernandez discovered the main reason Holmes had controlled possession for the entire second half (The Antlers were dropping off the ball too much), and they also realized the adjustments they could make to halt the Huskies.
After sharing these observations with Zunker, they re-entered the match for the final eight minutes. The Antlers didn’t score in that span, but they played better, enjoying several possessions in Holmes’ attacking third.
Zunker’s conversation with his captains revealed the difference between last year’s team and his 2020 squad. The players from the 2019 regional semifinal team had been playing together since elementary school. They possessed a perfect feel for the game; they knew how to make little adjustments during the match. The current players are talented, but most of them have little varsity experience. Their loss to Holmes and their 6-4 defeat to Eastside Memorial during the first day of the Antler Classic at Antler Stadium indicate they still have a lot to learn before they can play at a high level. But Hale and Hernandez’s ability to help their teammates adjust in the final eight minutes against Holmes suggest that once the Antlers figure out how to play together, they can be a dangerous team when district play begins.
“As a coach, I have to understand they don’t see everything and they aren’t the most composed yet,” Zunker said. “When I see something, I have to make sure to communicate that. … As soon as we start to settle in, watch some film and get an idea of what we want to look like and find our identity, I think our guys will gain a little bit of composure.”
The Antlers (0-2) displayed plenty of composure in the first half against Holmes. Hale netted Tivy’s first goal; Hernandez delivered the second on free kick and Bhodey Miller headed in another goal to give Tivy a 3-1 lead in the first half.
“We actually played really well after the first five minutes of the first half and until the last five minutes of the half,” Zunker said of his team’s performance against Holmes. “Something we harp on is set pieces. We scored all of our goals on set pieces. … We did a good job creating opportunities in the first half to give us chances for (set pieces) — pressing the inline to get corners, or being smart offensively and getting it off our foot, so they start stabbing and now we are getting fouled.”
According to Zunker, his players lost their composure in the second half and went into survival mode. This allowed the Huskies to control possession in the final 40 minutes, scoring the game’s final five goals to cement the win.
The Antlers fell behind, 2-0, to Eastside Memorial. Hale scored two goals, and Sebastian Ramirez and Esteban Gonzales each netted a goal, but the Antlers struggled containing Memorial’s quickness.
Zunker, though, wasn’t alarmed over the two losses. After losing last season’s top two goal scorers (Joel Pelton and Jasen Zirkel), a Division-I goalkeeper (Stephen Canty) and an all-state defender (Caleb Kissinger), he expected growing pains early in the season. He’s also missing one of his defenders Frank Molina, who had jaw surgery in December.
He just hopes his players remain confident as they continue to acclimate
to playing at the varsity level.
“We are young and we are learning,” Zunker said. “Ultimately, it was a notch on our belt and a step in the right direction. We just have to move forward.”
