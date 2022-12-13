The Kerrville Daily Times has selected Carter Wood (11) of the Harper Ladyhorns as female player of the week for the week of Dec. 5-10. Wood led Harper in scoring in three of the club's four wins in the three-day Devine Basketball Tournament, which concluded on Saturday. She averaged 15.8 points per game during that span. For her efforts, Wood was named to the all-tournament team, and the Ladyhorns secured a second-place finish in the tournament.
Player of the Week honors will be published each Tuesday in The Times.
