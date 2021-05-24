BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers announced Monday that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program.
Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan played in 39 games, making four starts, and caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns during his career there. He missed all of last season with an injury.
