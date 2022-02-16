Tivy kicks off another season. Thursday The Tivy softball tournament gets underway with the Lady Antlers facing Devine at 3pm and San Angelo Central at 5pm. Friday the team will play Devine at 3pm and San Angelo at 5pm. Saturday the Lady Antlers will play early against Blanco at 9am and San Angelo Central at 11am.
Tom Holden
Tivy’s CJ Watson takes some swings during practice Wednesday. The Lady Antlers will host a tournament starting Thursday with Tivy playing Blanco at 3pm.
Tom Holden
The Lady Antlers softball team limber up before practice Wednesday. The Antlers will host a tournament starting Thursday at 3pm against Blanco.
