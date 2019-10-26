Brooks McCoy couldn’t remember whether he smiled or not when he lined up on Tivy’s 1-yard line for the Antlers’ first play from scrimmage.
Internally, though, the senior receiver was beaming. He noticed Alamo Heights’ corner was positioned too far inside; that’s when he knew he had a chance to make a big play.
“Ah yeah,” McCoy thought moments before the snap. “Here we go.”
All week, the Antlers were confident they were going to prosper against the Mules’ secondary. So when senior quarterback Trapper Pannell rolled to his right and noticed McCoy had torched his defender by faking an inside slant before running a vertical route, he decided to unload. McCoy did the rest. He hauled in Pannell’s pass, spun away from the approaching safety and outran Heights’ secondary for a 99-yard touchdown. From there, the No. 10 Antlers continued to flex, cruising to a 56-14 win over the Mules on Friday at Antler Stadium to clinch their 23rd straight playoff berth. Tivy (7-1, 5-0 District 14-5A Div. I) can capture its second straight district title with a win next week against Lockhart.
“I’m proud of our kids’ focus and their ability to get ready to go,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “That (99-yard) was sure a great way to start.”
It wasn’t exactly a knockout punch, but McCoy’s 99-yard reception on Tivy’s first play from scrimmage delivered a clear message: The Mules (3-5, 3-2) didn’t have any answers to stop Tivy.
The defense surrendered its first points since Sept. 27, but that was the night’s only disappointment. Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Hickman’s unit held the Mules to 264 yards and 61 plays and forced four turnovers.
Offensively, Pannell gave perhaps his finest performance in a Tivy uniform, completing 22 of 32 yards for 373 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for a 46-yard touchdown in the first half, eluding three tacklers on his way to the end zone.
He also knew the Mules couldn’t cover McCoy and Colten Drake, so he continually targeted both on deep routes. It proved to be a fruitful strategy. McCoy finished with nine receptions and a career-high 206 yards and three touchdowns. Drake wasn’t far behind, hauling in nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
“My receivers make me look so good,” Pannell said. “I wouldn’t say this is my best (performance). I need to fix a lot of little things — some wobbly balls and I have to hit my spots a little better.”
Still, he easily out dueled his counterpart, Mules’ quarterback Koby Love. The Mules were competitive for 19 minutes, but then started turning the ball over.
With Tivy leading 21-7, senior Damian Hernandez jumped in front of a vertical route and intercepted Love’s pass (Tivy’s defensive backs were also confident this week about their ability to make plays against Heights). Six plays later, Pannell connected with Drake for a 28-yard touchdown. Two plays later, Love lofted a pass off his back foot. His pass landed in the arms of Jack Patterson, who returned the interception 36 yards for his second pick-six this season. The rout had officially began.
The Antlers extinguished any hopes of a Heights’ miracle rally in the first three minutes of the second half. Pannell capped the Antlers’ first drive of the third quarter with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Drake. After senior Logan Green recovered a Heights’ fumble, Pannell uncorked a 41-yard pass to McCoy. Then it was Cole Miears’ turn to play quarterback and he promptly chucked a 13-yard touchdown pass to punctuate the victory.
For the fourth straight game, Tivy’s starters spent most of the second half watching from the sidelines.
“We have a good group of kids who love each other, who care about each other,” Jones said. “They don’t really care who gets the credit. They just want to win. As long as you have thatgoing, you have a special group.
“And we still have some upside.”
