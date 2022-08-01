Jackson Johnston

FILE PHOTO: Tivy’s Jackson Johnston, 14, makes a reception and sets up a first and goal for the Antlers Friday against Floresville.  Johnston was seriously injured at the 4:27 mark of the third quarter Friday night.  He was carted off the field, but gave a thumbs up as he was taken off the field to a local hospital.

 Tom Holden

Current Tivy Antler Football season ticket holders can renew their tickets through Friday, Aug. 5. 

Anyone who hasn’t renewed reserved season tickets for the upcoming season should do so by Friday.

