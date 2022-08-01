FILE PHOTO: Tivy’s Jackson Johnston, 14, makes a reception and sets up a first and goal for the Antlers Friday against Floresville. Johnston was seriously injured at the 4:27 mark of the third quarter Friday night. He was carted off the field, but gave a thumbs up as he was taken off the field to a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.