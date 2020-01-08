Originally, Matthew Rindahl didn’t have any intentions to play basketball at Schreiner. Nevertheless, Chris McGuire — a former Mountaineers assistant coach — continued to bombard Rindahl’s phone with text messages, hoping at least to convince the 6’6” forward to schedule a campus visit.
Still, Rindahl didn’t give Schreiner much consideration during his recruiting process. He wanted to study cybersecurity, and at that time, the university didn’t offer the program. But when McGuire texted him that Schreiner had added a cybersecurity major, Rindahl decided to give the university another look. Once he finally arrived on campus, he decided he wanted to be a Mountaineer.
“I just fell in love with the place,” Rindahl said.
Three years later, the junior forward continues to love Schreiner. In fact, he remains one of the program’s best ambassadors. He’s a constant fixture on the President’s list. Several of his professors have even emailed his coach Marwan Elrakabawy just to inform him how much they enjoy having his player as a student. In the offseason, Rindahl encourages his teammates to support Schreiner’s other teams.
He’s also excelled on the court, leading the Mountaineers in both scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.2 boards per contest). He possesses the ability to stretch defenses — he’s shooting 42.7 percent inside the paint, but has also drained 18 triples this season. He will try to bolster Schreiner (3-8, 1-3 SCAC) to a much-needed conference win over Austin on Friday at 6 p.m.
“He’s exactly the kind of kid you want to be a part of your basketball program,” Elrakabawy said. “When you have a personal relationship with someone (on the team), you can root for them. That can help get people out here who maybe wouldn’t come out and watch a basketball game. But (people on campus) have interacted with Matthew; they like him a lot and they want to see him do well.
“He is also one of the most versatile players in the entire conference,” Elrakabawy continued. “There are not many guys his size who can shoot and play as effectively as he does in the low post. So, for us, he gives us a tremendous amount of versatility with what we can do offensively and defensively because we can play him inside, we can play him outside. … I think that gives us a dimension that is harder to defend. He brings a lot of versatility to us offensively.”
In his mind, Rindahl is just fulfilling his role on the team. After all, that’s been his main goal since he arrived on campus. He only averaged 10 minutes per game during his freshman year, when the Mountaineers won the SCAC conference title and played in their first NCAA tournament game. But he counted that season as a success because he always managed to be productive when he entered the game, which was what Schreiner needed from him that season.
He’s enjoyed a larger role this season. He’s always been able to score, but he’s become a more versatile defender — he can defend the post and alter shots from the perimeter. He’s also progressed as a leader. Right now, he’s trying to help solve Schreiner’s biggest issue — winning close games. The Mountaineers’ last three losses have been one-possession affairs, so Rindahl is encouraging his teammates to sharpen their focus during practices, emphasizing that every possession,
every rebound and every box-out matters in conference play.
After all, Rindahl himself evolved into a strong student athlete by paying attention to the details both on and off the court. He know his teammates are on the verge of a breakthrough. It’s the details that will help them win close games.
“Our focus is to have every rep count,” Rindahl said. “We all believe we are the best team in the conference. We just have too many people who are too talented. We played the four toughest games in the conference. Once we get everything figured out, we will be really good.”
