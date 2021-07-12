#00 Kaylee Blackledge delivers a fast ball for one of many strikes against San Saba Tuesday Night

The Texas Sports Writers Association released their all-state selections this past weekend.  Players are selected by TSWA members based on nominations from media members and coaches from across the state.

Locally, Kaylee Blackledge, of Center Point, received honors as a starting pitcher for the Lady Pirates.  She made Third Team Pitcher in Class 2A along with Mattison Buster of Como-Pickton and Haila Linton of Rio Vista.

