CENTER POINT - The Harper Longhorns battled Lee Academy in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday night in Center Point. The Longhorns fell short, 53-44.
Braden Strickland scored 13 points to lead the Longhorns in scoring. Quinn Durst and Zane Schubert added 10 points each. Durst knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth period. Tod Baumann also dropped a 3-pointer in the fourth period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.