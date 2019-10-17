SAN ANTONIO— As soon as the first half ended during Tivy’s 62-0 victory over Memorial on Thursday, the Antlers began their usual jog toward the visiting locker room.
Only this time, they stopped and huddled in the end zone to watch The Tivy Marching Band’s halftime performance, something they’ve never done before.
Ever since freshman year, senior defensive lineman Jett Traylor has balanced being in the band and playing football for the Antlers. He’s been in the wind ensemble since junior year. He usually attends football practice before hurrying over to band rehearsals.
“It’s been tough,” Traylor admitted. “Especially when you have homework later that night. But you just got to get it done. It all pays off when you reach area (band) finals.”
And it paid off in a big way Thursday night at Edgewood Veterans Stadium. Traylor has never been able to march in the band’s halftime performances, too busy receiving halftime adjustments from Tivy’s coaches instead. But on Thursday, Tivy coach David Jones permitted Traylor to participate in the band’s “Life Dances” halftime show. With a 49-0 halftime lead, Jones also decided Traylor’s teammates didn’t need to make that may adjustments either, and allowed them to cheer for Traylor and his teammates as they entertained the crowd.
“It’s crazy having all my team support me,” Traylor said. “Seeing them focus on the game, but also watching and supporting me was a really good thing.”
Traylor marching with Tivy’s band at halftime punctuated a dominating performance from the Antlers (6-1, 4-0 District 14-5A Div. II). Three weeks ago, the Antlers defeated Kennedy, 48-7, on the same field. It was even easier on Thursday. The Antlers scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage when senior quarterback Trapper Pannell connected with senior Colten Drake for a 30-yard touchdown. They continued rolling from there. Tivy’s offense cruised to the end zone on its first six possessions, and rested the starters in the second half.
Pannell only touched the ball 12 times, but still tossed three touchdowns and rushed for another to finish with 171 total yards. Cole Miears completed 5 of 7 passes for 124 and two touchdowns.
The Antlers’ defense, meanwhile, posted its second consecutive shutout, limiting the Minutemen (1-6, 1-3) to 35 yards on 56 plays and scoring two defensive touchdowns.
Senior cornerback Damian Hernandez intercepted a pass off a deflection on a bubble screen and returned it four yards for a touchdown to give Tivy a 14-0 lead. Junior defensive Hayden Poe scooped up a fumble and sprinted 38 yards for the game’s final touchdown, providing the exclamation point on the victory. (Jack Patterson, Hernandez and Poe alone have outscored Tivy’s last two opponents, 18-0)
“It went the way we thought it should go,” Jones said. “Our starters played well in the first half — they executed. Then, we got to play everyone on our team in the second half. …. Defense is playing well. We have an opportunity to be good. We got to keep getting better. We do that, we are going to be OK.
“We still haven’t played a complete game yet. We
have plenty of room to get better.”
