File-This Jan. 1, 1954, file photo shows Alabama fullback Tommy Lewis (42) (arrow) coming off the bench getting ready to tackle Rice halfback Dicky Moegle (47), as he crosses the 50 yard line during the Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Tex., Jan. 1, 1954. Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench in one of the most legendary plays in college football history, has died. Rice and the National Football Foundation both said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86. (Tom Dillard/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench in one of the most legendary plays in college football history, has died.

Rice University and the National Football Foundation said Tuesday that Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86.

