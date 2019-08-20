Coach Tony Vela believes that his Ingram volleyball team still has room for improvement. That’s a scary thought for the opposing teams in the Lady Warriors’ district.
The Lady Warriors continued to flex their talent on Tuesday, defeating two class 4A school (Devine and Poteet) to improve to 12-3 on the season.
Junior Karlie Bonam provided 11 kills, eight digs, six blocks and five aces in the win over Devine. Her junior cohort, Anna Crittenden, supplied 16 kills, nine assists, 17 digs and the blocks.
“Kids fought hard tonight,” Vela said. “I’m pleased that they were able to control the match when they needed to. However, we have to do a better job of being a bit more consistent so we don’t put ourselves in bad positions. All three sets we won (against Devine) we played flawless. We just took a couple of sets off and it almost cost us.
“I am proud of them for battling their way back into the match and closing it out.”
Ingram will look to keep rolling at the Leakey Tournament.
