SAN ANGELO — Former Center Point Pirates baseball player Aaron Walters earned high honors at Angelo State last week.
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released its National Collegiate Athletics Association Division II National Players of the Week for the week ending on May 9. Walters was named National Hitter of the Week, after he racked up incredible numbers for the Angelo State Rams baseball team. He led Angelo State to a 2-1 series win in the opening round of the 2021 Lone Star Conference Baseball Championship.
