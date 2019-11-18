For almost two years, Race Risinger has thought about Dec. 2, 2017. It’s a day that has continued to haunt the Tivy senior safety.
On that date, Risinger was one of three current seniors who started against then-unbeaten Calallen in the regional semifinals in the Alamodome (Brooks McCoy and Trapper Pannell were the other two). On that date, the Antlers came so close to handing the Wildcats their first loss that season, agonizingly close. They pounced on Calallen in the first half, entering halftime with a 24-10 lead, one second half away from earning the biggest Tivy victory since the Johnny Manziel era.
Instead, the Wildcats shut out the Antlers in the final 24 minutes, escaping the Alamodome with a 31-24 victory. It was a rotten way to end what had been a great sophomore season for Risinger.
“That year was one of the best defensive years we have ever had,” Risinger said. “We played really well, but they made adjustments at the half… ”
He isn’t the only person in the Tivy program who has brooded over the heartbreaking loss. Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman reflected on the second half for two weeks, obsessing over the tiny mistakes his defense made that ultimately impacted the game’s outcome. Coach David Jones said he watched film of the loss 1,000 times — and he wasn’t really exaggerating — trying to determine why his offense couldn’t consistentlymove the ball in the second half.
“People talk about adjustments Calallen made in the second half … they played a little bit better,” Jones said. “That was it. They didn’t change alignments; they didn’t change personnel. It’sa game that you learn from.”
The Antlers (10-1) won’t have to wait long to show how much they’ve learned from that setback. This Friday, they have a chance for redemption when they play Calallen again (10-1) in the area round in Floresville.
“We are coming back for revenge,” Risinger said. “That’s all that matters now.
Statistically, this Tivy team is better than the 2017 iteration. The Antlers averaged 365.7 yards per game in 2017. This year, they are registering 450 per contest. Defensively, the 2017 Antlers held opponents to 20.4 points per game and forced 27 turnovers in 13 games. This year, they are only allowing 14.8 points and have forced 24 turnovers.
But here’s the deal with Calallen: As long as Phil Danaher is the coach, the Wildcats are always going to be a championship-caliber team. The Antlers are rather familiar with Danaher’s coaching. Hall-of-Fame coach Mark Smith’s last game at Tivy was a 45-15 loss to the Wildcats in the regional finals in 2011. They rebounded to defeat the Wildcats in 2014 and ’15. When Jones and Danaher talked on the phone Friday night, the latter told Jones he had been following Tivy since the first week of the season. He had a hunch his team might face the Antlers in the postseason.
“He’s always been very respectful to me and very complimentary of our kids and our program,” Jones said. “We do want to win, just like they want to win. It’s going to be a heck of a ball game Friday night. It’s going to be two of the better teams in the region going at it.”
Jones also emphasized Tivy can’t experience any lulls on Friday. There’s a reason Danaher is the winningest high school football coach in Texas history. His teams are alway disciplined, physical and don’t commit too many mistakes. In the spread era of Texas high school football, the Wildcats have pummeled opponents with a power run game. This year’s team is no exception. The Wildcats are averaging 302.6 rushing yards per game, with three players (Jeremiah Earls, Jarrett Garza and Charley Hill) having already collected more than 800 yards on the ground.
“They manipulate numbers and manipulate bodies on one side of the ball or another,” Hickman said. “We have to see that stuff and adjust. But they will wear you down. If you watch teams on film, all of a sudden, those 2 to 3 yard runs in the first half turn into 6 to 7 in the second half. That’s what they pride themselves on: being tougher than (their opponents). We have to be tough.”
At the same time, the Antlers have shown they aren’t exactly pushovers, either. They trailed Fredericksburg in the fourth quarter in a hostile atmosphere before scoring the game’s final 14 points to escape with a win. They also trailed Boerne Champion in the fourth quarter, and once again, they found a way to grind out a victory.
And last Friday, they were behind 27-21 against East View in the bi-district round. Their response: scoring 35 unanswered points to earn a chance to avenge the 2017 loss.
Jones believes his players are ready to face their biggest challenge of the season this Friday.
“This week is a lot of fun,” Jones said. “As a coach, it doesn’t get any better than this. You are playing one of the better programs in the state, and you are going up against one of the better coaches in the state. It’s a great opportunity to put your kids out there in a great environment and find success. These games are why you coach and why you play the game.”
