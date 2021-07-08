Memphis-Brown Basketball

FILE - In this March 6, 2016, file photo, SMU head coach Larry Brown works the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 John Minchillo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers' staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach.

Brown, 80, is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004) over a 42-year career that also included stops in the ABA. He received coach of the year awards in each league.

