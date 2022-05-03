Ingram Tom Moore tennis athletes Nicolas Valenzuela and Frederick Cannon competed in the Class 3A UIL State Tennis Tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26-27. Valenzuela and Cannon brought home the bronze medal in tennis doubles at the state tournament. (Courtesy photo)
SAN ANTONIO — Ingram Tom Moore’s 2022 tennis season concluded Wednesday with Nicolas Valenzuela and Frederick Cannon bringing home the bronze medal at the Class 3A University Interscholastic League State Tennis Tournament. The event was Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26-27, in San Antonio.
“It was a milestone,” Ingram Head Coach Chris Moralez said. “They are the first doubles team that we have that have medaled more than once, so they made Ingram tennis history by medaling twice.”
