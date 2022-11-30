On Tuesday night, the Comfort Bobcats boys basketball team traveled down Highway 27 for a meeting with the Center Point Pirates in non-district play. It turned out to be a big win for the Bobcats who picked up their first win of the year in convincing fashion.
The visiting Bobcats enjoyed a 23-10 advantage after the first period of play. By intermission, their l13-point lead had been reduced to 10 at 37-27. The second half was when Comfort separated from their cross-county rivals. Comfort outscored Center Point 47-15 in the second half, including a 27-4 run in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.