Tivy junior Aaron Ortega admits he’s lost his fair share of battles to Hayden Poe.
Ortega and Poe are best friends, but during Tivy’s football practices, they’re fierce competitors. Ortega plays right tackle for the Antlers. Poe is a defensive end. They compete against each other during inside run drills during Tivy’s morning athletic period and go against each other again during intrasquad scrimmages in the afternoon. Ortega has won some of the battles this August, but there’s been other times when he’s watched Poe glide past him toward the quarterback.
“It’s always a competition,” Ortega said. “We are just trying to get each other better and trying to get yourself better. … There have been times when (Poe) puts a move on me that I’ve never seen before and never seen done that well before. You got to give props to him. He kicked my tail. I give him a handshake and we get back at it the next play.”
Ortega welcomes the competition, knowing that it makes both him and Tivy’s defensive linemen better. On Friday, both the Antlers’ offensive and defensive linemen showcased the results of their many battles this preseason during their final scrimmage against Killeen Shoemaker at Antler Stadium. After stumbling in the early stages of the scrimmage, the Antlers flexed their talent in the trenches during the two quarters of live play. They continued to rotate defensive linemen into the scrimmage, and those defensive linemen continued to achieve results. Dominic Jefferson, Hayden Barnett, Micah Harrison and Garrett Kleypas each registered a sack during the live portion of the scrimmage. Senior Gonzalo Hernandez had multiple tackles for loss in his 2019 debut (He missed last week’s scrimmage against Boerne). The offensive line, meanwhile, helped Tivy’s offense orchestrate three touchdown drives, allowing the Antlers to outscore Shoemaker, 19-7, during the two quarters of live play.
“They stepped it up to another level,” Ortega said. “They played outstanding tonight. It’s awesome to see that because I feel like the offensive line plays a huge part in making them better, so seeing them make those big plays makes us feel pretty good.”
Friday’s scrimmage, however, still revealed that there is plenty of room for improvement before Tivy’s season opener against Dripping Springs next Friday. During the first 90 minutes of the scrimmage, the Antlers struggled. They missed tackles, forgot assignments, and the offense couldn’t locate the end zone
“It’s a process,” Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman said. “Sometimes it’s ugly. … It’s just a matter of finding some things to build on.”
The Antlers rebounded when it came time to simulate a game. The defense began the half by forcing a three-and-out. Senior quarterback Trapper Pannell immediately moved Tivy’s offense into the red zone, threading a 17-yard touchdown pass to Stoney Rhodes. The defense forced another stop; Pannell scored another touchdown. With Tivy at Killeen’s 35-yard line, Pannell sensed a blitz and sprinted down the middle of the field. When two defenders converged on him at the 20-yard line, Pannell shifted to his left to elude them both. For good measure, he stiff armed an approaching safety before he reached the end zone to punctuate the 35-yard touchdown run.
Still, the Antlers weren’t perfect during the live portion, surrendering a 79-yard touchdown on a screen pass. But like Hickman, the season is one long process. The Antlers still have time to improve before the season opener.
At the moment, thoug, Tivy’s linemen showed they have a chance to control the line of scrimmage this season. That’s some pretty good news for Tivy.
“I was proud of the way we came back and played the half after not playing very well during the controlled part of the scrimmage,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “We didn’t look very good in the beginning, but I thought they came back and played that half really well. I was proud of them for turning it on a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.