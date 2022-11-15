In girls basketball Tuesday, the Center Point Lady Pirates were unable to protect their home court against the Llano Yellowjackets, 34-20.
After one period of play, Llano led 14-10. They would go on to outscore Center Point 20-10 the rest of the way to sink the Pirates. Jazmin Gonzalez topped all Center Point players with 11 points. Victoria Beckerson and Bianca Bustamante chipped in with seven and two points respectively.
