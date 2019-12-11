Inside his office on the second floor of the Shreiner University Event Center, coach Marwan Elrakabawy begins rattling off all the positive attributes Paul Wells brings to his Schreiner men’s basketball team.
For starters, the senior forward is fiercely competitive — even when he’s playing something as simple as checkers, he’s going to find a way to best his opponents. He’s a skilled rebounder, hauling in 7.6 boards per game. And he possesses a high basketball IQ, which has helped him excel at wreaking havoc when the Mountaineers run their 1-3-1 zone.
All those traits have helped the Mountaineers win during the last three seasons. But Elrakabawy especially raves about the leadership that Wells has exhibited this season, sharing a story from one of the Mountaineers’ recent practices. Wells had witnessed one of his freshmen teammates struggling during a team scrimmage. Instead of reprimanding him, though, Wells simply placed his arm around the freshman’s shoulders and gave him some encouraging words.
This interaction made Elrakabawy happy. After all, the Mountaineers need Wells to be a strong leader if they are going to reach their potential this season. Wells was a starter on the 2017-18 SCAC championship team that clinched the school’s first NCAA berth. His best friend that year was Keenan Gumbs, a first-team all-SCAC selection. He knows the work required to win a championship; Elrakabawy was pleased to see his team captain also recognizes how to share that knowledge with his teammates.
“He’s a senior now, and he’s paid attention to his voice and how it affects others around him,” Elrakabawy said. “Sometimes, it’s not being the loudest guy. Sometimes, it’s talking to someone and telling them what they see and what they need to do to improve. … That to me is a great insight where his development is going and where his development is going to continue to go this year.”
Wells has also been effective on the court, averaging 10.2 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting. He hopes to have another strong performance when the Mountaineers (1-4) play Washington and Lee on Monday in the Trinity Classic.
Wells is doing everything he can to help Schreiner win the SCAC and return to the NCAA tournament.
“With it being my last year as a senior and as a captain, my days are limited,” Wells said.
“My practices are limited; my games are limited, so I know I have to get out there and make a run for it. It’s kind of like a legacy piece you are leaving behind. I’m trying to make a run in conference and in the NCAA Tournament.”
Wells admitted he’s a country boy at heart, and after spending his childhood in the Austin suburb Round Rock, he wanted a break from the city bustle. Schreiner’s location in the Hill Country made it the perfect destination to play college basketball.
As a freshman, he immediately willed himself into Schreiner’s lineup. Whether it was snagging a critical rebound or forcing a turnover, Wells found a way to create momentum for his team.
Wells doesn’t have to think too hard about his favorite memory from freshman year. The Mountaineers were trailing Southwestern by 20 points at halftime. Wells helped them mount a second-half rally to win by 10.
Elrakabawy was an assistant coach at Southwest at that time. When he joined Schreiner’s staff the next season, he had the privilege of witnessing Wells’ intensity every day. During that championship season, Wells made life miserable for Schreiner’s opponents by playing at the top of the Mountaineers’ 1-3-1 zone.
“He would expend enormous amounts of energy creating uncertainty and havoc at the top of that defense,” Elrakabawy said. “He started to develop more strategy to it where he would make you think he was coming, but he wasn’t coming. … The hardest thing to play against is uncertainty, what he got really good at was creating a lot of uncertainty. ‘Is he coming? Is he not coming? Which direction is he coming from? Which direction is he going to go back to?’
“What he gave our championship team was rebounding, defense, competitiveness and intensity.”
Wells simply wants to experience March Madness again before he graduates. He knows his team has the potential to win another championship. He just has to continue to do everything he can to help lead the Mountaineers in the right direction.
“I know how a championship practice is supposed to look like, how a championship team is supposed to react — different vibes like that,” Wells said. “I think we are going to make a run.”
