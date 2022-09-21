Lions Club hosts annual golf tourney Saturday

The Kerrville Host Lions Club will host the 26th Annual Dan Gatewood Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course. Check in gets under way at 11:30 a.m., with shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The tournament’s format is a four-person scramble, and there are prizes for first low gross; first, second and third low net; closest to the pin; putting contest; mulligans; and worst score.
