The 2022 Women’s Powerlifting Team from Center Point are, from left, Mady Steele, Alyssa Marlowe, Coach Mario Laque, Chasity Holt, Teresa Valadez and Lillie Rhodes. The team competed in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state championship meet in Corpus Christi on Wednesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI — The Center Point Lady Pirates took second place at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state championship meet in Corpus Christi on Wednesday, March 16.
Alyssa Marlowe defended her state title with a total of 850 pounds. Teresa Valadez finished in second place, and Chasity Holt placed third. All three athletes earned gold medals at the state championship meet.
