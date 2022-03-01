SUGAR LAND — Our Lady of the Hills had to travel to the Houston area for the second round of playoffs against a talented Cypress Christian school that entered the contest with a record of 14-0.
Cypress Christian was able to secure a 8-1 victory over the OLH Hawks on Tuesday evening at a neutral site in Sugar Land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.