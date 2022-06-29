FILE - Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger cuts down the net after their win against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches who will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches who will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November.
Another longtime coach, Jerry Krause of Eastern Washington, will join the quartet along with players Richard Hamilton of UConn, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman and Jimmy Walker of Providence.
