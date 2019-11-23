Comfort is moving into territory it has not been since many of its players were in elementary school.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 14-7 first quarter lead on Friday night, and the defense did the rest for a 28-7 victory against Stockdale in the second round of the UIL 3-A Division II playoffs.
The win means the Bobcats will be playing after Thanksgiving for the first time since 2009 — that year they finished 9-6. It’s the first time since 2006 that Comfort has won 10 games. The Bobcats are now 10-2 on the season.
Consider this: Most of the Bobcats players were eight, seven or younger that last time they’ve been this far in the playoffs.
The Bobcats will now face undefeated East Bernard, a 41-7 winner against Natalia on Friday, in the Region IV semifinals next week. The time and site of the game has not been set.
East Bernard has allowed less than 100 points this season and has shutout teams five times this season.
East Bernard will be the most formidable team the Bobcats face this season. East Bernard has rolled up nine consecutive seasons of 10 wins or more.
The victory was the eighth straight for the Bobcats — their longest winning streak in 13 years.
In 2009, the Bobcats made a memorable run deep into the state playoffs before losing in their 15th game of the season.
This year’s team has been led by a stout defense. It’s the second time in three games the Bobcats have held a team to a single touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.