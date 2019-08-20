After rushing out to a 2-0 lead in its match against visiting Center Point on Tuesday, Comfort needed everything it could muster in the final two sets to win in four games in a non-district match.
THE FINAL SCORE: Comfort won 25-18, 25-8, 19-25 and 25-22
KEY MOMENTS FOR COMFORT: Comfort, which improves to 7-6, took advantage of numerous errors by Center Point in the second set for an easy win, but the Pirates came back in the third set to force a fourth set. In the fourth, the Deer were able to rally with consistent play from Savanna Weyel, Joy Pfeifer and Natalie Burkholder.
KEY STAT LEADERS: Weyel and Burkholder had nine kills each. Joy Pfeifer had 15 setting assists and 18 digs. Seigel Fritze was also key for Comfort in the final two games in then back row. Fritze finished with 10 assists.
WHAT’S NEXT: Comfort will compete in the Cornerstone Christian Tournament this weekend. Center Point will travel to Brackettville on Friday.
COMFORT QUOTABLE: “I’m still working with different rotations,” coach Jessica Tully-Mitchell said. “We have to get those rotations down and give other players who haven’t been in that experience. (Center Point) fought hard.”
CENTER POINT QUOTABLE: “We just have to find our rhythm sooner,” coach Caitlin Gayle. “We have a really young team, we have four freshmen, and we have a lot of learning the game still left.”
