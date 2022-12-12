Meghan Davis

Comfort's Meghan Davis (21), seen here in a game last season, was one of two  Deer players named to the all-tournament team in Junction this past Saturday.

 C&J PHOTOGRAPHY

A trio of local girls varsity basketball teams wrapped up road tournaments this past Saturday.

The Harper Ladyhorns wrapped up their three-day competition in Devine with a second place tournament finish. With a 4-1 tournament record, Harper was beaten in the championship round by Navarro, 38-30. Talli Millican and Carter Wood were both named to the all-tournament team. Now 11-3 on the year, the Ladyhorns plan to host Goldthwaite on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:15 pm.

