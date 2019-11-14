Just like the past four years, the Center Point football team experienced plenty of success in the success in the regular season.
But the Pirates are still searching for that elusive playoff victory.
Thorndale scored 20 unanswered points in the first seven minutes of Thursday’s bi-district game in Llano. Center Point couldn’t recover, falling 58-23 to the Bulldogs to finish the season at 6-5.
The Pirates had trouble containing Thorndale’s rushing attack, surrendering 481 rushing yards. The Bulldogs’ ground attack propelled them to a 45-7 halftime lead.
The good news for the Pirates is senior Alex Valadez continued battling in his final high school game, finishing with 93 yards and two second-half touchdowns. Junior quarterback Kolten Kitchens registered 137 yards on 24 carries.
And here’s even better news for Center Point: Kitchens is expected to return for his senior season, hoping to further build on this season’s success.
